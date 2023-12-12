Transnet welcomes jail sentences handed down to fuel thieves

Transnet Pipelines (TPL) said on Monday that it welcomed the 10- and 15-year jail sentences handed down by the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court to two fuel thieves.
In a statement, the state-owned company said that the individuals were apprehended while attempting to escape Mapleton, Ekurhuleni, in a truck carrying six flow bins, with five of them containing diesel.
A total of 4 570 litres of diesel was recovered from the flow bins, with an approximate value of R152 638.
The court handed down the following sentences on the two counts:
- Count 1: 15 years for tampering with essential infrastructure.
- Count 2: 10 years for fuel theft; half of the count 2 sentence will run concurrently with the count 1 sentence.
Transnet said it commended the magistrate for considering TPL’s presentation of its circumstances, highlighting the seriousness of the offence and its harmful impact on the country’s economy.
“TPL extends appreciation to law enforcement agencies and service providers for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the incarceration of these criminals. The noticeable decrease in fuel theft incidents and the increase in convictions with significant sentences are indicative of the success of these initiatives. We will continue our unwavering efforts until this crime is completely eradicated,” said Sibongiseni Khathi, acting chief executive of TPL.
BUSINESS REPORT