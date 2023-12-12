Transnet welcomes jail sentences handed down to fuel thieves

Transnet Pipelines (TPL) said on Monday that it welcomed the 10- and 15-year jail sentences handed down by the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court to two fuel thieves. In a statement, the state-owned company said that the individuals were apprehended while attempting to escape Mapleton, Ekurhuleni, in a truck carrying six flow bins, with five of them containing diesel.

A total of 4 570 litres of diesel was recovered from the flow bins, with an approximate value of R152 638. The court handed down the following sentences on the two counts: Count 1: 15 years for tampering with essential infrastructure.

Count 2: 10 years for fuel theft; half of the count 2 sentence will run concurrently with the count 1 sentence. Transnet said it commended the magistrate for considering TPL’s presentation of its circumstances, highlighting the seriousness of the offence and its harmful impact on the country’s economy.