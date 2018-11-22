The board of Transnet SOC Limited has welcomed the Labour Court’s dismissal today of the application by for CEO Siyabonga Gama.

JOHANNESBURG - The board of Transnet SOC Limited has welcomed the Labour Court’s dismissal today of the application by for CEO Siyabonga Gama.



Transnet said in a statement that Gama’s application sought to interdict the board from terminating his employment.





"Although the application was moot given that Mr Gama’s employment has already been terminated, it confirms the correctness of board’s approach in dealing with this matter.

It also reinforces our resolve to ensure good governance and accountability among the leadership of Transnet and those responsible for the management of public funds," Transnet said in a statement.





Labour Court judge Connie Prinsloo said that Gama dismally failed to satisfy even the requirements for the contempt application and the interdict he sought. Prinsloo said that this was the second time that Gama had dragged Transnet to court on extremely short notice and at great cost, when he should rather be resolving his contractual dispute at arbitration.



