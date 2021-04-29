Transport academy calls for women entrepreneurs to step forward

The programme would intake 300 female-owned micro-enterprises and small medium enterprises (SMEs). Phase one commenced this year, comprising 100 micro businesses and SMEs.

NOMINATIONS were now open for women entrepreneurs for the “Run With It – Navigating a business through a crisis” programme in the logistics, transport and supply chain and warehousing/operations industries, the Commercial Transport Academy (CTA) said yesterday.

The deadline for applications was May 14.

The programme would intake 300 female-owned micro-enterprises and small medium enterprises (SMEs). Phase one commenced this year, comprising 100 micro businesses and SMEs. It is aimed at female entrepreneurs who have existing businesses and who were currently selling a product or service in logistics, transport, supply chain and/or warehousing/operations.

The eight-months e-learning programme, starting in June, includes mentorship from trusted business advisers, who have been carefully selected to deliver industry-based knowledge.

Successful applicants would achieve an NQF Level 4 certificate and be enrolled on to the internationally recognised GrowthWheel programme, a powerful business acceleration platform.

The qualifying criteria includes: being a female beneficiary, matric, South African citizenship, currently established micro enterprise or SME, with a client pipeline in logistics, transport, supply chain and/or warehousing (proof of company registration), CTA said.

Explaining the purpose behind the Programme, CTA founder Nicci Scott said small businesses were the backbone of the economy in South Africa, but they needed support, through skills development and coaching, to grow and become successful.

“Our programme will assist women business owners to build their business management knowledge and competence, improve their management and leadership capabilities, operate more efficiently and improve their financial management skills,” said Scott.

The CTA is a multi-accredited and internationally recognised academy with a focus on women upliftment, with the programme supported by US Agency Usaid-From the American People.

All interested candidates could apply here:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE