Treasury e-Tender portal crashes

THE ICT server infrastructure that hosts the e-Tender portal suffered a crash caused by a technical failure, the National Treasury announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the e-tender portal was experiencing technical difficulties. It added that the crash led to data corruption, leading to the site being unavailable.

According to the Treasury, the e-Tender portal’s role is to assist in making it easier for suppliers to be informed of government tender opportunities from one central location while the actual tender processes.

“Technicians have been hard at work to solve the problem. Updates will be provided on progress and it is expected to be resolved as a matter of priority,” it said.

The Treasury said the e-Tender Portal downtime has not affected the procurement process.