Treasury moves mini budget to November after leaked reports

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has been forced to defer tabling his mini budget by a week as the National Treasury is finalising consultations about the Cabinet directive compelling government departments to cut down on spending in the face of an economic downturn precipitated by load shedding. This comes after leaked reports of Treasury’s circular to all government departments and provinces instructing to slash budgets by up to 15%, freeze all vacancies and infrastructure rollout programmes as part of policy of fiscal consolidation.

According to Treasury sources who spoke to Business Report, Godongwana was scheduled to deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on the traditional date of the last Wednesday of October, but now it has been moved to the first week of November. The last time there was such a deferment in tabling the MTBPS was on account of the 2021 Local Government Election. “The minister has actually moved the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. It's no longer in October, it has moved to the first week of November. And it's just to allow consultation that still has to take place, because currently there is further consultation that still has to take place,” the source said.

“There is an office in the National Treasury, Public Finance Management Office headed by Dr Mampho Modise, who is running the consultation process and engaging further so that come the time when the Minister is going to table the MTBPS, parties have been engaged and a position that the Minister is going to table is what has been canvassed and being negotiated with relevant stakeholders.” Treasury could not immediately comment on the postponement of the MTBPS, but it will reportedly officially issue a media statement about the controversial circular in the course of the week. The proposal by Treasury aims to rein in spending as national debt has risen to R4.7 trillion whilst facing a tax revenue shortfall, which would widen the fiscal deficit above the estimated 4.0% of gross domestic product for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop on Friday said that data coming in from Treasury painted a negative picture on expenditure in particular for this fiscal year, with South Africa recording R685bn in spending by July versus R628bn for the same period a year ago. “In addition, revenue has been undershooting, unable to absorb governments over spending versus budget this year. The revenue undershoot to date comes as commodity prices weakened and freight capacity worsened,” Bishop said. “The state continues to fail to trim expenditure, and Godongwana has indicated either higher taxes or increased bond issuance is on the cards if expenditure is not cut, and so the fiscal deterioration has undermined bond yields in SA.”

The government has to make huge sacrifices now as the fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly due to stagnant economic growth and a swelling unemployment rate, largely due to crippling power cuts and the logistical challenges. South Africa last week posted the largest current account gap since 2019 as it widened to R160.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, from a downwardly revised R63.7bn in the first quarter. This was the largest current account gap since the third quarter of 2019, as the trade surplus fell significantly to R31.1bn from R110.6bn in the first quarter, due to a rise in merchandise imports and a decline in goods exports.

A number of organisations have interpreted the proposed budget cuts as “austerity measures” and collectively rejected them due to their far-reaching implications on livelihoods. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said Treasury’s solutions would only serve to choke the economy and further weaken an already enfeebled government. Cosatu’s acting spokesperson, Matthew Parks, said the government needed to deal with the fundamental obstacles suffocating the economy.

Parks said these were providing additional support to Eskom to end load shedding, urgently rebuilding freight and passenger railway networks and modernising ports, overhauling dysfunctional municipalities, tackling tax evasion and customs fraud, and filling critical frontline service vacancies in the public services, among others. “What is needed now is to grow the economy. That is the only sober path to pay down our worrying debt trajectory. Pickpocketing nurses and underpaying police officers is not a solution,” Parks said. “Cutting medication to a patient in the ICU ward at hospital will achieve little besides killing that patient. Workers can no longer afford to live on hope and prayers, whilst Treasury experiments with economic theories that have been rejected across the world, including in the industrialised West.”