Trevor Noah Foundation's leadership training programme to launch in SA









The Education Changemakers leadership training programme is a joint investment by the YALI Regional Leadership Center Southern Africa (YALI RLC-SA) and the Trevor Noah Foundation. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - The Education Changemakers leadership training programme is a joint investment by the YALI Regional Leadership Center Southern Africa (YALI RLC-SA) and the Trevor Noah Foundation in a new generation of young leaders in the education sector. The YALI RLC SA is located at the University of South Africa School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL) and overseen by the Unisa. Fifty young leaders from 13 countries across Southern Africa will be welcomed to this programme to build robust leadership capacity of young education changemakers in Southern Africa by providing a network of support and resources, as they transform their schools and communities. The Education Changemakers programme will include two phases. Firstly, participants will complete four weeks of intensive leadership training applying business and public management tools for the education sector. This will be followed by six months of post-graduate coaching and mentoring. The programme will be housed at Unisa SBL from 10 February to 6 March 2020.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) was launched by the United States of America Government as a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders.

Since its inception in 2015, the YALI RLC-SA has transformed the lives of over 4600 young African leaders directly, while the alumni initiatives have influenced thousands more.

The Trevor Noah Foundation is a South African-based non-profit organisation that equips underserved youth with the educational foundation and opportunity to become resilient future leaders of South Africa. In its flagship Khulani Schools programme, it implements interventions in areas of learner skills development, teacher training and support, and infrastructure to ensure young people exit into viable learning options post matric.

For the Trevor Noah Foundation, the Education Changemakers programme is an acknowledgement that educators play a critical role in inspiring and cultivating our next generation of leaders.

"For me, I’ve come to realise the secret is great teachers. In my life and the lives of many other kids, one great teacher has made all the difference," concluded Chairman of the Foundation, Trevor Noah.

