DURBAN - The Education Changemakers leadership training programme is a joint investment by the YALI Regional Leadership Center Southern Africa (YALI RLC-SA) and the Trevor Noah Foundation in a new generation of young leaders in the education sector.
The YALI RLC SA is located at the University of South Africa School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL) and overseen by the Unisa.
Fifty young leaders from 13 countries across Southern Africa will be welcomed to this programme to build robust leadership capacity of young education changemakers in Southern Africa by providing a network of support and resources, as they transform their schools and communities.
The Education Changemakers programme will include two phases. Firstly, participants will complete four weeks of intensive leadership training applying business and public management tools for the education sector.
This will be followed by six months of post-graduate coaching and mentoring. The programme will be housed at Unisa SBL from 10 February to 6 March 2020.