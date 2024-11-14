Tru-Cape growers optimistic about cherry season despite frost challenges

South African cherry growers, particularly those associated with Tru-Cape, are maintaining a positive outlook about this season’s harvest and the promising opportunities available in both local and international markets, in spite of significant frost damage to early cherry varieties. “While there may be less fruit on the trees this season, the quality and size of the fruit are outstanding,” says Deon Malherbe from the farm Eselfontein in the Warm Bokkeveld, noting that the season was running about 14 to 16 days later than last year.

According to Nico Verhoef, the financial director at Witzenberg Properties, early varieties, of which about 40% to 60% were destroyed by frost during the flowering stage, represent only approximately 10% of the overall crop. Fortunately, the later varieties were spared from the frost, and producers are cautiously optimistic about the later part of the harvest. “Producers in the early market segment faced a significant setback, but the reduced volume helped to drive prices upwards. We were also concerned that the cool spring conditions and late-season rain might affect the sugar levels of the cherries,” Verhoef said

“However, to our delight, we are now harvesting firm cherries with high sugar levels.” Johan Brink, Tru-Cape’s national marketing manager, said the market was currently empty, and cherry prices were approximately 25% higher than last year. “The local market prices are aligned with those in the export market, and we are experiencing strong demand from local retailers and municipal markets,” Brink said.

Verhoef mentioned that all South African retailers were now keenly interested in cherries, a shift from a few years back. “The local public is more aware of cherries, and there is growing demand for them even in the informal market.” At present, around 70% of Tru-Cape’s cherry harvest is sold within South Africa, but Brink sees promising opportunities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.

“It has always been our strategy to focus on the local market as much as possible to reduce our risk. However, with new orchards and increasing cherry production, we are shifting our approach to grow exports,” he said. Malherbe is also thrilled about talks of South African cherries gaining market access to China by 2027. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our industry.” Witzenberg Properties aims to achieve its goal of selling 50% of its cherries in the export market this year.