PRETORIA - The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone launched on Tuesday is a significant step towards an ambitious R10 billion investment target this financial year for South Africa’s capital city, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said.
“I’m looking forward to exceeding this target significantly so residents can enjoy the full benefit of economic activities that create jobs and improve their quality of life,” Mokgalapa said at the launch at Ford Motor Company in Silverton, Pretoria.
“The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone will assist in driving Tshwane into a leading automotive investment destination and provide an array of job creation, skills development and small business opportunities.”
Mokgalapa said Tshwane municipality aimed to build a high-growth economy “where all its people will be able to fulfill their true potential”.
"Dignity is strongly linked to being able to work. Having a vested interest in this automotive park, the city has also ensured that it’s prioritised and fast-tracked through the STRIC (Tshwane Strategic Investment Committee) process that identifies strategic service delivery projects,” he said.