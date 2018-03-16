CAPE TOWN - In a bid to promote its brand, snack biscuit, TUC on Tuesday may have bitten more than it can chew.

The dry biscuit had some dry humour and some Twitter followers were not impressed.

The biscuit company took to twitter to give their tasteless view of the recent listeriosis outbreak.

The company tweeted " Some things don’t need polony to taste good. #FillTheGap left by the end of the most iconic relationship in Satafrika”.

The recent listeriosis outbreak has so far resulted in 180 deaths, linked to cold meat products.

Enterprise has been fingered as the root cause of the crisis and has since pulled all cold meat products off stores shelves.

The products which came into question was polony and other processed meats.

TUC's post appeared to be poking fun at the listeriosis outbreak and Twitter users were left with a bad taste in their mouths.

The executive director of Brand Finance Africa, Jeremy Sampson, said in Business Insider that TUC's campaign was not very desirable.

“When people have died, or been ill, don’t go there. They say all is fair in a marketing war, but there are lines you don’t cross.” One of South Africa’s foremost brand experts, Sampson has been advising companies like SAB, Nedbank and Distell for decades.

Here is what some users had to say:

Hey @TUC_ZA - 180 people died, an entire industry is reeling, factories are closed, a class action law suit is looming - cool time to capitalise on tragedy! Well done! Super clever! Personally I think you’ve totally misread the tone of the #ListeriosisOutbreak #brandfail pic.twitter.com/59lcP3lU6d — Andrew Ross (@maddog_sa) March 14, 2018

This is one of the most distasteful brand campaigns I have ever seen. @TUC_ZA you owe the people who lost their lives, or been affected by this, their families, their friends & South Africa an apology! Listeriosis is not a cool way to advertise your brand. #DisgustingTUC https://t.co/WGk3NXF9od — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 14, 2018

TUC then issued an apology on March 15, saying: TUC_ZA extends their apologies for the recent social media post. The post is not indicative of the brand’s opinion or values. We have since removed the post and regret any offence caused.

TUC_ZA extends their apologies for the recent social media post. The post is not indicative of the brand’s opinion or values. We have since removed the post and regret any offence caused. pic.twitter.com/pCn0Nf1pkx — TUC South Africa (@TUC_ZA) March 15, 2018





TIGER BRANDS









Enterprise's parent company Tiger Brands's share has been taking serious knocks since news broke that Enterprise's products may be the result of the outbreak.





Earlier this week, Tiger Brands lost 4.87% to trade at R350 a share in early trade on the JSE following news that Richard Spoor, the lawyer well-known for his litigation on behalf of thousands of mineworkers was consulting with US food and safety lawyer Bill Marler on a class action against the company following the listeriosis outbreak.





Juno Thomas, the head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said last week that the centre was confident that it had traced the outbreak of the deadly listeriosis to Tiger Brands’ Enterprise food factory in Polokwane.



Frank Kahumba, an analyst at Momentum Securities, said Thomas’s team were working around the clock since December to trace the source of the outbreak and conducted 109 interviews.

“It seems therefore that there is very little doubt that Tiger Brands was responsible,” said Kahumba.









