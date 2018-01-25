JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe must pay back the R11 million pension payout he received from the power utility within ten days, the North Gauteng High Court ordered on Thursday.





Molefe was also ordered to pay the costs of trade union Solidarity.





Deputy Judge-President Aubrey Ledwaba read the full bench's judgment that declared the decision by the Eskom Pension Fund to pay Molefe patently unlawful.









Take a look at how the South African public reacted to the news on twitter below: