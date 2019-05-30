15/08/2018. Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel talk during the 72nd Independence Day of India celebration held at Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has picked the 28 men and women who will form part of his reduced Cabinet.

The president said he had reduced the Cabinet from 36 to 28 as part of his plans to reconfigure the state.





Some departments have been merged such as Trade and Industry, which was combined with Economic Development; Higher Education and Training combined with Science and Technology; Environmental Affairs combined with Forestry and Fisheries; Agriculture combined with Land Reform and Rural Development, and Mineral Resources combined with Energy.





Ramaphosa said that half of the ministers are women and there are a number of young people.





One appointment that South Africans seemed to have taken issue with was the announcement of the Minister of Trade and Industry (DTI), Ebrahim Patel. Patel's Deputy Ministers are Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.





Take a look at what some Twitter users had to say about Patel's appointment:





EBRAHIM PATEL is the Minister of Trade and Industry​​​​ #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/54aWpLwZei — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 29, 2019





Another useless one being made minister. I would just like to know off all those ministers who are returning, can anyone of them list their successes? — DaddyCool (@CharlieDance18) May 30, 2019









This one, I can only recall two things about him:

1. He was minister for 10 years

2. He did nothing



Thank you — Siya S. Mbatha (@SiyaSMbatha1) May 30, 2019









I’m speechless... ? — lackadaisical Nige (@Furnaceslag) May 30, 2019





What a smart choice. Reappoint the minister that has overseen the destruction of the SA economy for a decade. Exactly what we needed - another communist dinosaur setting policy, in a world that has totally abandon the failed ideology. 😒 — WizardKitty (@WizardKittySA) May 30, 2019





This just shows that @MYANC and @CyrilRamaphosa have NO CLUE as to how to steer the economy of SA. One failed communist replaced with another . Both of them responsible for 10 years of decline — Master Yack (@yakballs) May 30, 2019





Ebrahim Patel was appointed to the Cabinet as Minister of Economic Development in 2009 and was reappointed in 2014. He currently serves in the Cabinet of President Cyril Ramaphosa. His responsibilities include competition and trade policy, industrial funding (of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Africa’s largest development finance institution) and infrastructure monitoring and coordination.

Agencies reporting to his Ministry are: the Competition Commission of South Africa, the Competition Tribunal, the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) and IDC. He heads the Secretariat of the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE