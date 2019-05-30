EBRAHIM PATEL is the Minister of Trade and Industry #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/54aWpLwZei— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) May 29, 2019
Another useless one being made minister. I would just like to know off all those ministers who are returning, can anyone of them list their successes?— DaddyCool (@CharlieDance18) May 30, 2019
This one, I can only recall two things about him:— Siya S. Mbatha (@SiyaSMbatha1) May 30, 2019
1. He was minister for 10 years
2. He did nothing
Thank you
I’m speechless... ?— lackadaisical Nige (@Furnaceslag) May 30, 2019
What a smart choice. Reappoint the minister that has overseen the destruction of the SA economy for a decade. Exactly what we needed - another communist dinosaur setting policy, in a world that has totally abandon the failed ideology. 😒— WizardKitty (@WizardKittySA) May 30, 2019
This just shows that @MYANC and @CyrilRamaphosa have NO CLUE as to how to steer the economy of SA. One failed communist replaced with another . Both of them responsible for 10 years of decline— Master Yack (@yakballs) May 30, 2019