Twitter users divided on Tokyo Sexwale donor funds allegations

By Dieketseng Maleke Time of article published 49m ago

Twitter users displayed mixed reactions to the businessman’s allegations of a heritage fund he claimed was looted from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and channelled to 18 local commercial banks including various prominent business people in the country.

According to Sexwale, an undisclosed donor of the money, deposited cash into the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, with the view of assisting with philanthropic and humanitarian needs of all governments in Africa and Indian Ocean Island States.

He said the cash deposited amounted to billions in US currency and was supposed to be used to improve infrastructure, free education announced by former president Jacob Zuma a few hours before the start of the ANC elective conference in December 2017.

The National Treasury and SARB released a joint statement denying the allegations claiming there was no such cash under the care of the Reserve Bank and that Sexwale had been scammed.

Sexwale stood by his allegations and has since opened a case with the Hawks.

One user, Aubrey, said he feared for Sexwale’s life.

“I truly fear for Mr Tokyo Sexwale's safety now. His security should be reinforced. Corrupt people are extremely dangerous, they will do anything to protect the stolen billions”.

Another, Jon Modise, said: “I am comforted by the fact that the Donor is a powerful person, who as per #TokyoSexwale, he facilitated the evidence of movements of funds in this acc & he is enquiring as to what is happening. So I would like to think & hope he is not going to let this slide whatever happens.”

Another user said they believed the allegations made by Sexwale.

#TokyoSexwale gave evidence in his press conference. The story is legit. The Hawks have confirmed that a case has been reported regarding the money stolen by Ramaphosa's administration in the Reserve Bank.

Another user, David, said the story seems shaky. but, there are many other witnesses like #McebisiJonas claiming seeing cash-in-bags

Only people backing up #TokyoSexwale are Webb, a jailbird fraudster who never turned up, and Fondse, who calls himself "mandatory of the Chiefs and Kings of Southern Africa“.

