CAPE TOWN - Two unions at South African Airways (SAA) representing about 2,500 employees said on Thursday they would go to the labour court to block the state airline’s plan to cut 900 jobs.



The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) said in a statement it was approaching the Labour Court to force SAA to comply with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which set out the steps and the consultations a company must follow during retrenchments.



