UASA applauds efforts to cover salaries that may not be paid during Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – UASA said on Wednesday that it was especially pleased that efforts were being made to cover salaries that may not be paid and to protect and create jobs in these difficult times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a R500 billion economic and social relief package to give the South African economy a boost in the wake of the impact from the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Ramaphosa said that R100 billion would be used to protect and create new jobs while another R40 billion would be used for income support for employees whose employers are unable to pay wages.

Stanford Mazhindu, the spokesperson of the trade union formerly called the United Association of South Africa, said the economic and social relief package made available by the government to beat the effects of the coronavirus would be of significant help to South Africans in need during the nation’s battle against Covid-19.

He said it showed that government was putting the country’s citizens first and would not spare any expense to assist where it could.