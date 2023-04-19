Uasa says South Africans are held hostage by government as stage 8 load shedding looms

As South Africa’s ailing power utility, Eskom, enforced stage 6 load shedding on the country this past week, which saw some parts of the nation left without power for 12 hours a day, stage 8 looms heavy. This is according to Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union Uasa.

Moyo said in a statement on Tuesday that as winter approaches with at least stage 8 load shedding looming, South Africans are being held hostage by the government and have to plead just to receive essential services for which they already pay a hefty price. “We are in for a difficult winter on the back of the persistent stage 6 power cuts of late. As temperatures drop, power demand will increase, and misery will kick in for those who cannot afford power-generating alternatives. Eskom’s inability to maintain power plants and find efficient ways to produce more electricity reliably has resulted in new Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning that Eskom faces a shortfall of 8 000MW to 10 000MW this winter, which equates to stage 8 power cuts,” Moyo said. “During his State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the energy crisis a (short-lived) national state of disaster and deployed Ramokgopa. The government’s electricity crisis window-dressing efforts have left us where we were before – in a state going nowhere under the leadership of an inept government that fails to ensure the survival and well-being of the nation,” she further said.

Industries, businesses and workers alike are crumbling due to the blackouts and the high cost of alternative energy generation. “Learners whose parents cannot afford alternatives are forced to study by candlelight. The more prolonged power outages have also started to affect the water supply in some areas. South Africans are increasingly suffering from emotional well-being issues due to the stress caused. With all the so-called interventions, why is Eskom still failing to produce enough power? Research indicates that it is likely not due to ageing infrastructure alone, as is often claimed, as some of the oldest power stations globally work perfectly well if adequately maintained,” Moyo said. She said that transparency is highly needed.