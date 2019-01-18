UCT has held its position at ninth place in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings and is the top university in Africa. Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN – UCT has held its position at ninth place in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings and is the top university in Africa. South Africa has nine universities in the Emerging Economies Rankings, up from eight last year, and retains seven in the top 200.

For the Emerging Economies Rankings, THE uses the same 13 performance indicators as for their World University Rankings to judge a university’s strengths across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

However, the weightings are recalibrated to better reflect the characteristics and priorities of universities in emerging economies. More weighting is given to a university’s industry links and international outlook, for example.

UCT’s scores in the teaching and research categories increase, as did its reputation survey scores, which are the most prominent within these categories.

This offers a good indicator of the institution’s positive international reputation among leading academics. The notably improved research score confirms UCT as a research-intensive institution producing cutting-edge outputs.

Scores for the citations and international outlook categories increased too, pointing to the continued impact and influence of UCT’s research and affirming the university as a destination of choice for international students.

Despite a slight drop in the industry income category, which reflects the university’s research impact and contribution to industry, this remains the UCT’s highest score across the categories.

China continues to dominate this ranking with seven universities in the top 10. The ranking includes 442 universities from 43 countries.

Below is the top ten Emerging Economies University Rankings from 2019 Times Higher Education:

Ranking University Country 1. Tsinghua University China 2. Peking University China 3. Zhejiang University China 4. University of Science and Technology of China China 5. Lomonosov Moscow State University Russian Federation 6. Fudan University China 7. Nanjing University China 8. Shanghai Jiao Ting Univeristy China 9. University of Cape Town South Africa 10. National Taiwan University Taiwan

