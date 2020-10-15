UIF TERS benefits extended for another month
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Employment and Labour has announced the extension of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefits until the end of the national state of disaster.
This follows the announcement from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs that the National State of Disaster was extended to 15 November 2020.
The Minister of Employment and Labour, previously, extended the TERS benefits to be available for the duration of the State of Disaster.
The Employment and Labour department stated that the TERS benefits will remain available for the period 15 October to 15 November 2020.
It should be noted that the TERS benefits are, as per the previous regulation, only available where the employer:
- Is not yet permitted to operate either fully or partially due to lockdown regulations; and/or
- is unable to implement special measures in respect of vulnerable employees, or is unable to make alternative arrangements for them to work from home; and/or
- is unable to use employees, either fully or partially, because of operational requirements. Operational requirements in this context seems to refer to the need to limit the number of employees in the workplace by staggering of working hours, short time, etc. as required by the regulations.
Government declared a national state of disaster under Section 27(1) and Section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act on 15 March 2020 – in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of disaster was initially set to end on June 15, but has been extended monthly since June.
According to a directive gazetted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma noted that the extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by the organs of state to address the impact of the disaster.
BUSINESS REPORT