UIF TERS benefits extended for another month

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Employment and Labour has announced the extension of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefits until the end of the national state of disaster.

This follows the announcement from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs that the National State of Disaster was extended to 15 November 2020.

The Minister of Employment and Labour, previously, extended the TERS benefits to be available for the duration of the State of Disaster.

The Employment and Labour department stated that the TERS benefits will remain available for the period 15 October to 15 November 2020.

It should be noted that the TERS benefits are, as per the previous regulation, only available where the employer: