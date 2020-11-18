UIF to open, process last round of Covid-19 Ters benefits next week

CAPE TOWN – The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) announced on Tuesday that it would open and begin processing the latest and last round of Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme Benefits (Covid-19 Ters) applications from November 23 and would close on December 31.

This after the announcement last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Covid-19 Ters benefits would be extended by another month, to October 15.

The UIF has spent R52 billion in Covid-19 Ters payments to help workers, business and the economy mitigate the worst impact of the national lockdown.

Acting UIF Commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst said was the biggest amount that had been disbursed by government to workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The UIF said in a statement that the extension had been subject to robust discussions with social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). “The receipt of Covid-19 TERS applications for the 16 September 2020 to 15 October 2020 will close on 31 December, and no further applications shall be accepted beyond that date.”