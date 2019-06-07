Since launching to the public, Ridge Town Central has already achieved great success, with over 50 percent of the apartments sold in only 2 months. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Since launching to the public, Ridge Town Central has already achieved great success, with over 50 percent of the apartments sold in only 2 months. This is a 525 percent increase in the current rate of sales within the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre region and highlights the unwavering demand for integrated gated estates within the area.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive reaction from the public. When designing Ridge Town Central, we wanted to create a luxury product that this area has not yet seen and ensure residents came home to an estate-style residence. It is evident that Ridge Town Central ticks all the boxes, from providing a secure, lock-up-and-go home in a central and popular location to a competitive price-point. Our development attracts a range of professionals who want to work close to home," said Chico Premjee, Co-developer from Trapezoid.

Ridge Town Central boasts 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options from R1, 15 million. Each apartment has been designed with a modern lifestyle in mind and boasts a private courtyard, balcony and sleek open-plan living with exceptional finishes and fixtures, with access to a drive-in gatehouse that has 24-hour security. The development offers residents a relaxed private Clubhouse to escape to, where they will find a gym and pool area.

Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre offers the right mix, where residents can enjoy a genuine live-work-play lifestyle. Those who live within this neighbourhood don’t have to travel far for work, and for those that do travel quite frequently, Umhlanga has easy access routes to the main highways and roads.

There are a plethora of lifestyle amenities surrounding you, while your home can also be your escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday living.

"Furthermore, residents get to enjoy a lock-up-and-go, convenient solution, as Ridge Town Central provides independent security, and has the presence of the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre Management Association, which ensures the area is safe and maintained to a certain standard. All these elements are what make Ridge Town Central the place to live and by the rate of sales, we can clearly see there is a demand for more integrated gated estates within the area," concluded Premjee.

