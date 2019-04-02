Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s prized live-work-play regions and is driving the definition of dynamic urbanism. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre is one of Kwazulu-Natal’s prized live-work-play regions and is driving the definition of dynamic urbanism.



Seamlessly merging residential, commercial and retail, a major factor is that residential property within this node continuously achieves growth in excess of 9 percent per annum. For someone investing off-plan in Ridge Town Central, we expect that they will enjoy capital appreciation in the years between purchase and the completion of the unit.

It’s no wonder Trapezoid Property Developments have entrenched themselves in Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre and are introducing sophisticated estate-living in the heart of this urban area from R1, 15 million.





Since July 2017 to February 2019, Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre has grown to attract approximately 4777 individuals. Additionally, the sectional title stock in the area has grown from 2508 to 3065 and the area has achieved an above average 12 percent increase on the price of apartments, indicating that they sell at an average R1, 496 million. From March 2018 to February 2019, notably a 12-month period, the area has also seen 388 sales.





"Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre caught our attention years ago as it had so much potential to create a cosmopolitan upmarket lifestyle with everything you need on your doorstep. With so much development taking place in this area, from residential, commercial and retail; you can clearly see that Umhalnga Ridge Town Centre is an area of investment and growth. Now with the addition of Park Square, and its flagship Spar, more and more corporates, locals and visitors are flocking to the area," said Chico Premjee, Co-developer from Trapezoid.





"As a result, we are delighted to present Ridge Town Central, a modern development that exudes estate-living presence in an urban setting. The Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre area as it has the infrastructure to create a vibrant lifestyle for residents yet is easily accessible from major highways making travelling in and around the area effortless and hassle-free. Ridge Town Central enjoys its prime position as it allows residents to step away from the hustle and bustle of every day living, yet also give residents the freedom to embrace the vibrant neighbourhood," added Premjee.





Ridge Town Central consists of 267 units ranging from 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options from R1, 15 million; as a sought-after Umhlanga address, this is an extremely competitive price. Each apartment boasts a private courtyard, balcony and sleek open-plan living with exceptional finishes and fixtures, with access to a drive-in gatehouse boasting 24-hour security. Residents will be able to relax at the private Clubhouse, gym and pool area, or easily step outside their home and enjoy a plethora of amenities on their doorstep from trendy bars and restaurants to shopping malls.





Having officially launched to public, Ridge Town Central has already seen immense interest and secured 55 units for sale prior to public launch. Ridge Town Central is the epitome of a live-work-play, modern lifestyle that is in high demand within the Umhlanga node. Merging luxury and modern conveniences, we see Ridge Town Central as an investment many will not pass up.





