JOHANNESBURG - Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Christies International Real Estate says that the South African Reserve Bank's (Sarb) monetary policy committee's (MPC) decission to keep the interest rates for South Africa unchanged is an encouraging sign’.
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced today the bank's latest decision on interest rates following the three-day meeting of the MPC which he chairs.
Kganyago announced that Sarb would be keeping interest rates unchanged at a media briefing held today, with three members of the MPC preferred to keep the repo rate on hold and two preferred a cut of 25 bps.