The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, releases the results of the Quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter of 2018 during a media briefing at Tshedimosetso House in Hatfield, Pretoria. South Africa. 12/02/2019. Siyabulela Duda
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate fell to 27.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 27.5 percent in the third quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.

There were 6.1 million people without jobs in the three months to the end of December, compared with 6.2 million people in the prior quarter, Statistics South Africa said its quarterly labour force survey.

The statistics office said employment rose in the finance, private households, manufacturing and mining sectors.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, fell to 37.0 percent in the fourth quarter from 37.3 percent in the previous quarter. 

- REUTERS / BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 