'#Education plays a critical role in being absorbed into the labour market' says @SGMaluleke as the latest #unemployment figures show lower #unemployment rates for those with a post-metric qualification #StatsSA https://t.co/tWhPpSBwsa— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 12, 2019
149 000 more people were #employed in Q4:2018 compared to Q4:2017, gains driven by the# finance, private households & #manufacturing industries. Biggest decrease recorded in service industry #StatsSA https://t.co/bpSqhOZfhF pic.twitter.com/5zacjzWmX2— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 12, 2019
Close to a third of #youth in SA were not in #employment, #education or training, up by 1,4 percentage points in Q4:2018 y/y #StatsSA https://t.co/bpSqhOZfhF pic.twitter.com/Z2vjknlpUj— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 12, 2019
16,5m people in SA were #employed in Q4:2018, up by 300 000 compared with Q4:2017 #StatsSA https://t.co/bpSqhOZfhF pic.twitter.com/grOkhvaUb3— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 12, 2019