CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle sent shock waves through the country last night as he sent seven ministers packing. Business Report spoke to politics expert from the University of Johannesburg, Dr. David Monyae to find out whether this is the end of the road for these axed ministers.

The Cabinet reshuffle saw Ramaphosa appointing David Mabuza as Deputy Minister while Nhlanhla Nene succeeded Malusi Gigaba as Finance Minister.

In the spirit of cleaning up his cabinet, Ramaphosa also made some tough decisions by axing the former cabinet and losing ministers who were allegedly associated with the Gupta’s and has affiliations with former president, Jacob Zuma.

Among the ministers who were axed include Des Van Rooyen, David Mahlobo, Lynne Brown, Fikile Mbalula, Joe Maswanganyi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi.

The rand reacted to the reshuffle positively.

Shortly before the announcement of the reshuffle, the rand was 0.09% stronger against the dollar.

Following the announcement by Ramaphosa, the rand traded at R11.54 against the US dollar, R16.12 against the pound and R14.21 against the Euro at 10:25pm.

According to politics expert, Monyae, the Cabinet reshuffle was a long-coming transition.

“At the heart of it was the erosion of morality and sheer failure by certain ministers who have failed to deliver good governance”, Monyae said.

“It was essentially a clean up”.

When asked whether Ramaphosa made the correct decision is repositioning his cabinet, Monyae said that so far, the President managed to clean up his cabinet and built competent leaders but the true outcome will be reflected in December with the national elections.

Monyae however stated that certain ministers have a shady past and will remain within cabinet.

“This is politics. Although the constitution says that Ramaphosa had the prerogative to reshuffle his cabinet, he had to consult widely and it is after all give and take”.





On SA’s new leadership with Mabuza as Deputy President, Monyae says that he was the most critical man in December at the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) 54th National Conference.

“He is a strategic thinker and the man with the most votes”.

On South Africa’s economic forecast under the new leadership of Nene, Monyae says that it was a brilliant move to appoint Nene’s as Finance Minister.

“It is going to restore market dignity and good governance. He will be well received by the market”.

Meanwhile Monyae said that this is not the end of the road for the axed ministers.

“Some of them may remain in the ANC, some will regroup and other will go private”.

“Chances are high that some may even return as ministers or be deployed as ambassadors for the ANC”.

When asked how real the possibility of return is for the axed ministers, Monyae said that for those with a really terrible record, “this could be the end of the road”.

