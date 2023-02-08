‘Unthinkable’ for Eskom to be declared a disaster, says North West professor

The government’s proposal to declare a national state of disaster on Eskom due to the ongoing energy crisis is like putting a square peg in a round hole. This is the view of North West University public administration professor Kedibone Phago who yesterday said it would be difficult for the government to declare a disaster on a public institution.

Phago said it was unthinkable that the government could declare Eskom a disaster because, in terms of legislation and governance, a disaster was managed by a Disaster Management Act, which focuses on mitigation and preparedness for the disaster through national, provincial and municipal centres. On the other hand, Phago said the government could consider the option of a business rescue process for Eskom, which would mean temporary supervision and managing its affairs, including temporarily moratorium on the rights of citizens, and the development of a business rescue plan. “Therefore, my understanding is that perhaps the government wants to undertake a business rescue over Eskom, and not disaster management,” Phago said.

“Similar arrangements have failed mainly due to political parasites who often want to benefit materially instead of benefiting citizens. Perhaps a similar model to the Solidarity Fund established during Covid-19 is more ideal. “It’s a model that limits political interference and is run by professionals. These are apolitical Individuals with integrity, and high moral standards need to be considered. And they are many in our various sectors of the economy.” Phago was speaking at the National Press Club among a panel of experts who were discussing whether the current electricity crisis qualifies to be declared a disaster, if it is desirable, the advantages and risks to declare this a national state of disaster.

Agri SA, representing the farmers and the agricultural sector, has asked the government whether it would be possible to have the sector declared as an essential services provider. The agricultural sector is one of the most adversely affected by load shedding due to its heavy dependence on electricity for irrigation and refrigeration. Agri SA director Christo van der Rheede said the agricultural sector lost more than R23 billion during the nine-month period under review due load shedding.

Van der Rheede said this loss could be exceeded in 2023, threatening the sustainability of the sector and the 800 000 jobs it provides. “Given the magnitude of the threat, Agri SA has submitted a letter to the National Disaster Management Centre which details the far-reaching implications of load shedding for grains, livestock, poultry, fruit, vegetables, sugar, edible oils, etc.. These industries are central to the ability of South Africa to feed its people,” he said. “Unless these measures are implemented, a catastrophe looms for the country because of load shedding. Farming operations will be disrupted as equipment is damaged due to power failures; the cost of food production will increase as farmers are forced to irrigate at peak prices; and labour costs will soar due to irregular work hours based on load shedding schedules.”