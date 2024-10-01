Unveiling the dark side of technology in the workplace

There’s no denying that technology has indelibly transformed the modern workplace, especially after the onset of the global pandemic. Streamlined processes, enhanced communication, and boosted productivity are just some of the benefits businesses have eagerly embraced in this digital era. However, these benefits come at a price, warns Nicol Myburgh, Head of the HCM Business Unit at CRS Technologies. Myburgh highlighted a very real dark side to technology, which, if left unchecked, could give rise to negative consequences that may severely impact employees’ mental health and, ultimately, businesses as a whole.

“The advent of remote work, for example,” Myburgh explained “has shown how technology can quickly blur the lines between work and personal life. Some companies expect their staff to be available all the time, even beyond their official working hours. This expectation of constant connectivity can lead to burnout, as employees struggle to switch off at the end of the day.” In addition to the pressure of continuous availability, the constant barrage of emails, messages, and notifications that employees have to navigate daily can overwhelm them. The very technology designed to enhance productivity often ends up hindering it, with individuals becoming overwhelmed by information overload and struggling to sift through the sea of digital distractions. Focusing on core tasks becomes a challenge, and productivity levels inevitably begin to decline. “Some employers even go so far as to use digital tools to monitor their employees’ activities – from tracking their computer usage to analysing their email content,” added Myburgh. “This places additional pressure on employees.”

If these technology-related challenges are not addressed, the result could be a negative organisational culture characterised by stress, distrust, and a lack of employee engagement. “Employees may perceive the organisation as being indifferent to their well-being and privacy and begin to seek healthier work environments,” said Myburgh. To stave off these negative outcomes, Myburgh advocates for a proactive and strategic approach. “Policies regarding the use of technology in the organisation must be clearly defined and communicated. Set realistic expectations for privacy and the appropriate use of technological resources. If employee monitoring tools must be used, ensure that this is done responsibly and transparently, with a focus on balancing security needs with privacy concerns. “Establish acceptable boundaries for after-hours communication. Educate employees on the importance of mindfulness in the use of technology and the potential consequences of excessive screen time.