CAPE TOWN - Following Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille’s announcement yesterday to backtrack on the drought levy, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has said that they would still go ahead with their planned strike.

De Lille’s backtrack comes after the City received 66 000 comments on the drought levy.

However, just 36 444 were categorised, leaving the rest unused.

According to de Lille, instead of going ahead with the drought charge, the City is set to introduce a new punitive tariff for households who use more than 6 000 litres of water a month.

“The proposed drought charge is likely to be dropped after a massive outcry from Capetonians. We are now going to have to make deep cuts to important projects”, she said.

Despite this, Cosatu remains committed to their planned protest at City Council on Sunday, January 21 at 15:00 pm where free trains will also be available to Cape Town.

“The city has not reversed from the drought levy rejected by all, they are just painting it a different colour and giving it a different name . This cost for the City miss management of the water crisis will be passed onto the citicens of Cape Town".

"The Mayor who is ultimately responsible for the water crisis, is being ignored in her appeals for water demand reduction by Capetonians. This is because the Mayuor has no credibility amongst Cape Tonians, because of her covering up corruption in the City .The crisis of water is clearly to big for the Mayor to handle , and the National Government should step in”, said Cosatu.

The trade union says that the latest measures, announced by the city do not represent restrictions for everyone, but rather restrictions for the poor.

Cosatu warned about the danger that is not being spoken about, which it says will be when the sewerage systems clog up because there is no water.

“There will be sewerage spilling everywhere as drains block up and run over .The sewerage from the higher areas of Cape Town where the wealthy live, will be running down to the Cape Flats, where poorer communities with less water live. This sewerage will cause a variety of deadly deseases , that will lead to people becoming ill and dying in the absence of clean water”, said Cosatu.

This is a major concern for the union who again urges the public to join on this protest against the city’s water agenda.

The trade union also raised concern about the mayor handling the matter, citing political and other risks of having her at the forefront of this crisis.

