CAPE TOWN – Upskilling just 13 percent of women to medium-skills roles from low-skilled jobs could boost gross domestic product (GDP) by R319 billion (about 3.5 percent), Ntombi Mhangwani, Accenture’s communications director head of the firm’s Women’s Forum said yesterday.
According to a new research report, Getting to Equal 2018, produced by the global professional services firm, only 24 percent of women were employed in high skill roles in South Africa, while the majority, 76 percent, performed low- to medium-skill work.
In the second quarter of 2019, 31.3 percent of South African females were unemployed, while 27.1 percent of male South Africans were unemployed.
“Research globally and in South Africa is showing over and over again that when you empower women you feed a community and create more jobs. Our economy is struggling. Why are our leaders and businesses not taking up the challenge of bringing equality to their organisations and unlocking economic growth?” she asked.
And while JSE-listed firms might be on a par with global trends when it comes to women representation at board level, there was still a long way to go to reach gender parity levels, Mhangwani said.