Uptake of audit firm rotation by JSE-listed entities gains traction

AT June 2020, 25 percent of JSE-listed entities had rotated audit firms, driven by early adoption of compliance to the Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR), according to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).

It said this has now almost doubled to 48 percent of entities having rotated - or issued notice of intent to rotate - at least once as at end August 2021. A total of 17 entities had rotated more than once.