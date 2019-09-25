File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced that AITEO group chairman and CEO Benedict Peters will serve on the board of advisors for the U.S.-Africa Business Centre. The centre's mission is to build lasting prosperity for Africans and Americans through job creation and entrepreneurial spirit and the chamber said Peters had been active on this for many years.

"We value and appreciate the insights from companies such as yours as they not only benefit the centre, but also play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between the United States and countries throughout Africa," chairman of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre Scott Eisner said in welcoming Peters to the board of advisors.

Peters will join CEOs from many Fortune 500 companies with a strong presence in Africa, including Banco Prestigío, BP, Caterpillar, Chevron, IBM, MasterCard and Microsoft.

- African News Agency (ANA)