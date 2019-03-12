U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

JOHANNESBURG - United States deputy secretary of state John Sullivan will visit South Africa and Angola to promote trade and investment for his country and advance peace and security, with a focus on the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. A statement by Sullivan's office said he would affirm the United States' longstanding and wide-ranging commitment to Africa in engagements with government officials, business representatives, civil society, youth leaders and U.S mission personnel.

"In South Africa, the deputy secretary will visit Pretoria and Johannesburg, where he will meet with South African government officials to discuss bilateral trade, and regional and multilateral priorities," the office said.

"Sullivan will also meet with exchange alumni leaders; beneficiaries of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief programme, as well as business representatives and political experts, to better understand the dynamics of land reform, the upcoming elections process, and other current issues in South Africa."

In Angola, Sullivan will discuss a range of global security issues with President João Lourenço and co-chair a session of the U.S.-Angola strategic dialogue with foreign minister Manuel Augusto.

He will also deliver remarks on the Donald Trump administration’s Africa strategy to the business community and underscore the importance of expanding economic and trade ties "on the basis of mutual respect", his office added about the March 12-18 trip.African News Agency (ANA)