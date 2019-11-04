Johannesburg 23-10-18 South African currency, the Rand in a persons hand. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA). The United States assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Energy Resources is visiting South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana this will to reaffirm sustained partnerships in energy security and energy resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Energy Resources is visiting South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana this will to reaffirm sustained partnerships in energy security and energy resources. In a statement, organisers of the Africa Oil Week running in Cape Town this week said Francis R. Fannon would also deliver a keynote address at the conference.

Fannon is expected to engage with government, business, and civil society in the three southern African countries to discuss equitable regulatory environments in hydrocarbon production and sustainable energy minerals development.

"This trip further integrates the whole-of-government approach to support African energy security and to increase U.S.-Africa trade and investment, along with Prosper Africa and Power Africa," Africa Oil Week said in a statement.

"This trip serves as a groundbreaking opportunity to advance new potential partnerships forged at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, where the United States launched the Energy Resources Governance Initiative, ... an international initiative to develop best practices for sustainable mineral development underpinning clean energy technology".