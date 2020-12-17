Vaccines roll-out lifts rand

JOHANNESBURG - THE RAND firmed on Tuesday as risk appetite globally spurred by the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations continued to support demand for the currency. At 5pm, the rand was 0.73 percent firmer at R14.92 to the dollar, shaking off early weakness that had seen the unit slip to R15.05 as investors digested signs of a resurgence in infections locally and abroad. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions late on Monday, citing a spike in infections since the start of December, but stopped short of reinstating a hard lockdown. The relief filtered through midway through the session, pushing the rand back below the key 15.00 level. The likelihood of more stimulus in the US further soothed risked demand. US lawmakers seem on course to agree a $1.4 trillion (about R21 trillion) spending plan as early as next week.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the 10-year government bond down 3 basis points to 8.77 percent in early deals.

Shares on the JSE slid marginally as investors weighed stricter local lockdown measures amid positive vaccine news that has pulled stock markets globally up in recent weeks.

The all share index closed down 0.05 percent to 59478.26 points while the Top40 companies index slid by 0.1 percent to end the day at 54466.51 points.

Both indices are still hovering around yearly highs that were last seen in January before Covid-19 outbreaks across the world started pulling the markets down.

Meanwhile, oil rose further above $50 a barrel on Tuesday as optimism from the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines balanced out tighter lockdowns in Europe and forecasts of a slower demand recovery.

The US began vaccinating people on Monday.

REUTERS