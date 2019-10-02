JOHANNESBURG – Vehicle sales in South Africa remained muted in September with a 0.9 percent aggregate decline.
Data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) on Tuesday showed the industry sold 439 units less than the 49 630 sold at the same time last year.
Naamsa said the industry, which has been in a slide for several years, was saved blushes by the car rental industry, whose uptake in the volume passenger car segment provided an unexpected uptick. But the sales represented the largest volume month for the year so far and were the second-best performing month year-on-year after April’s 0.7 percent increase.
Monthly export sales registered a modest decline compared to the high base level of the corresponding month last year but the upward momentum remains strong.
Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses sold 13 473 units during the period from 14 367 last year.