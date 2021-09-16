Visa targets the unbanked and underbanked

FINANCIAL services company Visa has embarked on a new campaign to focus on the unbanked and underbanked and to give them easier access to the formal economy. Sharing Visa’s new brand identity being introduced across the region and explaining how it expressed Visa’s purpose and embraces themes of access, equality and inclusion, Mohammed Ismaeel, the senior vice-president for marketing Visa Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, said Visa was co-creating innovative solutions to make it easier to access seamless movement of money to potentially billions of people across the globe.

Visa aims to enable the movement of money and financial access to everyone everywhere. “We are enabling faster access to payments whether you are a gig worker, SMMEs and all consumers. We build digital access capabilities for SMEs (small medium enterprises) for the very first time. “Our brand and our network is providing access to a range of consumers and audiences that we have not been able to engage with historically,” said Ismaeel.

He said Visa was shifting the public’s perception away from it being a credit card company to a network that provided access to the global economy. The Meet Visa campaign is a global reframing of the brand. Ismaeel said the firm had worked in collaboration across five regions and its global teams around the world. The campaign aims to share a glimpse of the new visual identity.

It would not be fully worked out until later in the year, he said but, elements of it would be seen in various regions. It is said to be refreshed with new colours. The overarching message of the campaign talks about the network and how it goes beyond the traditional payment platform.