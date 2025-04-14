Vuyani Jarana appointed to steer Startup20 for G20 Presidency

South Africa has named Vuyani Jarana, a veteran business leader, as chairperson of the Startup20 Engagement Group for its Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency, aiming to amplify Africa’s entrepreneurial voice on the global stage, the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) said on Monday. Jarana, with over 25 years in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, will steer the Startup20 initiative, which advocates for startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises within the G20 framework. His role includes shaping policy recommendations for the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, appointing task force chairs, and coordinating high-level events.

“We are delighted to welcome Jarana as the chairperson of the Startup20 Engagement Group,” said Minister of Small Business Development Stella Tembisa Ndabeni. “His extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa.” The DSBD also appointed 22 On Sloane, Africa’s largest startup campus, as the Secretariat to support Jarana. The organisation, headquartered for the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Africa, will manage stakeholder engagements, policy drafting, and logistical delivery for Startup20 activities. Kizito Okechukwu, head of the Secretariat for the Startup20 Engagement Group of the G20, said, "It’s an honour for 22 On Sloane to be selected as the Secretariat for the Startup20 Engagement Group. We look forward to working with the chairperson of Startup20 South Africa, Vuyani Jarana. We also congratulate him on his appointment by the Minister of Small Business Development and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. We look forward to collaborating with various ecosystem stakeholders in South Africa, within the G20, and across the broader global ecosystem. As head of the Secretariat, I look forward to leading this initiative in South Africa, supported by my colleagues and various partners."

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, following the Rio de Janeiro Summit, marking the first time an African nation has led the forum of major economies. The presidency, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” seeks to advance Africa’s development priorities, including sustainable growth and global economic governance reform. Jarana, currently CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications and chairperson of the CSIR, previously led Vodacom Business and South African Airways through significant restructuring. His appointment follows a March 7, 2025 meeting with more than 75 South African startup ecosystem leaders, where he and 22 On Sloane were introduced. The G20, comprising 19 countries, the European Union, and the African Union, represents 85% of global gross domestic product and focuses on multilateral cooperation to address economic challenges. South Africa’s presidency runs until 30 November 2025, culminating in a Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.