Wait… What? SA ministers could have free electricity and water but they earn millions

When you think you have heard it all, it just seems to get worse… With the rise in prices across the board – from food to electricity and water –living in South Africa is just getting more and more expensive for the ordinary man on the street.

This why it can be shocking to many South Africans when they hear that SA ministers could be allowed to receive free electricity and water. HOW WILL THIS HAPPEN According to eNCA, there have been reports that there may be changes to the Ministerial Handbook, and in fact, this may have already been amended.

It is possible that a cap on municipal utilities for ministers was removed. It should be noted that the 2019 handbook allowed for a limit of R5 000 for utilities. This means that ministers did not have to pay for their utility bill, if it was below the R5 000 cap.

HOW MUCH DO THE MINISTERS EARN? According to the government, President Cyril Ramaphosa earns R3 079 540 per annum. Cabinet ministers earn R2 473 682 per annum, and deputy ministers earn R2 037 129 per annum.

It should be noted that government officials received a salary increase this year of 3%. SA MINIMUM WAGE As the rich get richer, it seems pertinent to look at what the minimum wage is in South Africa.