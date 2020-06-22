Warning: Online shopping fraud on the rise – FNB

JOHANNESBURG – Fraudsters have increased their attempts to steal money from consumers in the wake of a rise in online shopping due to restrictions in physical shopping linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, First National Bank (FNB) said on Monday.

In the latest modus operandi, criminals pretending to be bank officials contact consumers and deceive them into compromising their bank card details and disclosing one-time personal identification numbers (PINs) generated by banks to authenticate transactions when shopping online, FNB head of card fraud Senzo Nsibande said in a statement.

This allowed fraudsters to purchase items online using their victims' funds.

"In such cases, criminals will call pretending to be from your bank of choice, informing you that there’s been fraud detected on your account while offering help to reverse the transactions," Nsibande said.

Most people unknowingly read out their one-time PIN and as a result, fall victim to fraud."