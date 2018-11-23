It's the end of the world😂😂 #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/vBzjQO8J7q— Mellow✨ (@Tumelo12348) November 23, 2018
#BLACKFRIDAY #MallOfAfrica game store was lit. Lol I started a whole countdown😂🔥 it's safe to say I qualify as an influencer. pic.twitter.com/xNOb1NAfO4— Simon SMW (@RealSimonM) November 22, 2018
black Friday shopping— Muhammad Waqas (@Muhamadwaqas29) November 22, 2018
time: 11:00PM
Kimberley, NC, South Africa#blackfridaysa #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/o7BW2fDG4a
Okay so I’m curious, is there anyone still doing Black Friday shopping?— missy (@lovnflorence) November 23, 2018
#BlackFriday madness; packed parking lots as shoppers buy big screen TVs at @BestBuy and @Walmart at midnight pic.twitter.com/FioNJ67jn5— Jharonne Martis (@JharonneMartis) November 23, 2018