Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives



JOHANNESBURG - The biggest shopping event has finally arrived for eager shoppers, Black Friday.

Shoppers all around the country began their Black Friday last night, waiting outside some of the stores that opened at midnight to get the best deals.





Black Friday has developed a reputation for frantic shopping frenzies and incredible deals.





Take a look at some of the Black Friday scenes below:













#BLACKFRIDAY #MallOfAfrica game store was lit. Lol I started a whole countdown😂🔥 it's safe to say I qualify as an influencer. pic.twitter.com/xNOb1NAfO4 — Simon SMW (@RealSimonM) November 22, 2018













Okay so I’m curious, is there anyone still doing Black Friday shopping? — missy (@lovnflorence) November 23, 2018





#BlackFriday madness; packed parking lots as shoppers buy big screen TVs at @BestBuy and @Walmart at midnight pic.twitter.com/FioNJ67jn5 — Jharonne Martis (@JharonneMartis) November 23, 2018





