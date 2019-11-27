JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s business confidence improved for the first time in two years, a survey showed on Wednesday, owing to a recovery in residential activity and on expectation of a good shopping season for retailers.
The Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) business confidence index (BCI), compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, was at 26 points for the fourth here/BER%20Business%20Confidence%20Index%202019Q4 quarter. In the third quarter, BCI hit a two-decade low to 21 points.
Confidence among retailers was also boosted by sales of durables, while residential activity recovered after three quarters of weakness.