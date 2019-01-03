To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you.

Get the global market foreign exchange rates now including the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate and the Rand to Pound rate.

We also have the up to date gold, silver and platinum commodity statistics. The World market news including the Nikkei, Dow Jones and the Dax is at your fingertips and the most recent financial news is available here too.

The Business Report Market Update is published daily on the Business Report website. Stay in touch with the latest in financial and technology news on the Business Report website and social media channels.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE