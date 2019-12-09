WATCH: "'Business rescue' was only viable option for South African Airways' survival-Ramaphosa









JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) had to be placed on “business rescue” because there was no other viable and financially workable option to secure a credible future for the state-owned airline, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

SAA has been posting losses since 2011 and is deeply in debt. It has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) in government bailouts over the past three years, which has achieved little more than keeping it barely afloat.

Ramaphosa ordered SAA on Wednesday to seek a business rescue as the airline is close to collapse. Business rescue is a form of bankruptcy protection where a specialist adviser takes control of a company to restructure it.





“The financial crisis had become so grave that the only way to secure its survival was to take this extraordinary measure,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter.





“With the support of lenders, government, management and workers, SAA will continue to operate while the airline undergoes the restructuring needed to make it a viable company.”



