JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) had to be placed on “business rescue” because there was no other viable and financially workable option to secure a credible future for the state-owned airline, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
SAA has been posting losses since 2011 and is deeply in debt. It has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) in government bailouts over the past three years, which has achieved little more than keeping it barely afloat.
Ramaphosa ordered SAA on Wednesday to seek a business rescue as the airline is close to collapse. Business rescue is a form of bankruptcy protection where a specialist adviser takes control of a company to restructure it.