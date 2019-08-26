Independent Media’s investigations editor Piet Rampedi. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Independent Media’s investigations editor Piet Rampedi says it is not the role of journalists to hire and fire ANC leaders. Rampedi, who has covered the CR17 campaign extensively, was speaking in an interview with the group’s investigative journalist Ayanda Mdluli.

He said there was a group of politicians, who ran the campaign and benefitted millions of rand. He raised the questions of why some businesspeople continued to donate to the CR17 campaign even after President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as ANC President.

Rampedi said a number of the donors have benefitted from the CR17 administration pointing out Maria Ramos and Peter Dabengwa.

Dabengwa was announced as a new board member of Eskom, while Ramos was appointed to the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Rampedi said the suspicion that business people were effectively buying favours by making these donations could not be ignored.

WATCH:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE