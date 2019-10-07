File Image

JOHANNESBURG - The main opposition Democratic Alliance has slammed the department of e-Government in Gauteng province for incurring more than R31.9 million in irregular expenditure for the 2018/2019 financial year by failing to follow required procurement processes. This irregular expenditure points to the open-tender system not being adhered to, DA shadow member of the executive council (MEC) for finance and e-Government in Gauteng, Adriana Randall, said in a statement.

The department was set up to roll out a network infrastructure to connect government facilities including schools, hospitals, offices and economic zones.

"The annual report indicates that some of the irregular expenditure relates to instances where the Supply Chain Management (SCM) processes was not followed," Randall said.

"An open tender system is important to ensure that all suppliers on the database of the department are given a fair opportunity to provide goods and services to government."

She said the DA would closely monitor the progress of the investigation into the non-compliance of SCM processes and would table questions to ascertain what measures the provincial goverment would put in place to clamp down on irregular spending.