#PICInquiry Nemagovhani is giving the committee members the rundown of the procedures that the PIC goes through during an internal and external audit. @IOL— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
Nemagovhani told the #PICInquiry that any employee can report any inappropriate deals or acts through his or her line manager or a hotline number. This number is available to PIC employees and the public. @IOL pic.twitter.com/RVTb8tURPG— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
Whitsleblowers are protected by the PIC according to Nemagovhani. @IOL #PICInquiry— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
The committee wants to know Nemagovhani's involvement in the report on former CEO Dan Matjila and his loan to MSD and his so called girlfriend. #PICInquiry @IOL— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
Nemagovhani said he became involved in this matter in December 2017. This was after emails were sent to board members and the entire PIC group. The emails in question were from a person who cannot be identified. #PICInquiry @IOL— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
Nemagovhani was told by the board to look into these emails and allegations on former CEO Dan Matjila. He agreed that he can assist but he wanrted to outsource the matter with an external auditor. #PICInquiry @iol— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019
Nemagovhani told the board that even trying to get an external auditor to deal with the allegations against the CEO would be difficult as Matjila needs to procure the external auditor but he is conflicted, #PICInquiry @IOL— Business Report (@busrep) January 23, 2019