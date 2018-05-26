



The Durban FilmMart is a film finance and co-production forum. The FilmMart is a joint collaboration of the Durban Film Office, the eThekwini Municipality and DIFF.





The aim of the Durban FilmMart is to support, facilitate and develop the growth of the African film content and to create possible opportunities for business and employment within the film sector to flourish.





The 16 projects that have been selected will have the opportunity to pitch their film ideas to potential financiers and broadcasters where they will negotiate support for their projects. The people from the 16 projects will also pitch to representatives from festivals, production company representatives and distribution representatives.





The people from the 16 projects will also partake in a two-day preparatory workshop. The Durban FilmMart will take place between the 20-23 of July 2018 and the 16 successful projects were selected from 130 applications.





For a project to be eligible for the Durban FilmMart the people behind it have to be from Africa. However, an applicant that lives in New York but was born in Nigeria can still apply and South African that has partnered with someone in Germany can apply too.





In total 8 documentaries and 8 fiction films have been selected. The people involved in these various projects come from all over the African continent including Egypt, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Niger, Libya and South Africa.





















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The Durban FilmMart, one part of the Durban International Film Festival, will give 16 projects the opportunity to pitch their film ideas to a panel of judges.