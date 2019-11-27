CAPE TOWN – Can Black Friday – arguably the world’s biggest shopping spree – be about giving? Believe it or not it actually can.
For starters the retailers can be considered to be the main givers because the give big discounts on this day.
Nathalie Schooling, the chief executive of customer experience specialists at Nlighten, says the brands that achieve the most success on Black Friday, are not just focused on deals, profits and ‘quick-wins’ like so many businesses, but they go out of their way to consider the customer experience.
They know how to turn this “once-off” marketing bandwagon into an ongoing customer relationship by giving the customer a good experience.
However, while there may be some giving on Black Friday, the reality is that Black Friday is usually a day all about spending.