JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency traded little changed as a US-Sino trade deal impasse curbed risk appetite. Broad-based greenback weakness however provided some reprieve to the local unit according to NKC Research.

The local economic calendar is now focused on the outcome of the Sarb decision due tomorrow, with our expectation for the repo rate to be kept at 6.5 percent under the assumption that the central bank will exhibit a hawkish bias in recognition of further negative credit rating actions in the next six months. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.10 percent stronger at R14.78/$, after trading in range of R14.72/$ - R14.82/$. The rand traded weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.70/$ - R14.90/$.