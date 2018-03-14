To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

PRETORIA - Commissioner of the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Tom Moyane on Wednesday, said he had an amicable working relation with his new boss, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene who took over from Malusi Gigaba after a Cabinet reshuffle.

“[Regarding] my relationship with the new minister and the deputy minister [Mondli Gungubele], I think the question is a little bit loaded. It’s a little bit pregnant, but let me say this to you, I have cordial relationship with leadership at all levels, at all times. I have worked with Minister Nene, we have never had and I have never had any issue to raise because he is my political leader,” Moyane said at a media briefing in Pretoria.

“Executive authority comply and work in achieving the vision that he requires in making National Treasury, Sars and the country proud. In his endeavours, as he makes the investors understand the landscape of economic development of South Africa, it is important that Sars makes part of that nexus. We form a very important connection, and therefore you can ill afford a situation wherein I have a discord.”

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane addressing media in Pretoria on the resignation of chief officer Jonas Makwakwa and related matters. Video: ANA Reporter

Moyane said he was among those who sent congratulatory messages to Nene, as he returned to his old job which he was removed from in December 2015 by former president Jacob Zuma.

“I have a good relationship [with Nene], and we work cordially. I have congratulated the minister, and the deputy minister and therefore it is business unusual because ours is to effectively and efficiently collect all revenue due to the South African fiscus," he said.

"There are no issues, I am not sure as to why this question arises but you do have a right to ask that question. There has to be a relationship that engenders good governance, good administrative ethics, and that is what I think we have,” Moyane emphasised.

Earlier, Moyane used the urgent press briefing to announce the resignation of Sars Chief Officer responsible for Business and Individual Taxes, Jonas Mashudu Makwakwa.

- African News Agency (ANA)