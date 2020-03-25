WATCH: Innovation is key for small businesses during these tough times

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – The evolving Covid-19 situation is changing the way most businesses are operating in South Africa, such as working remotely. Although this has already started happening in some companies following the rise of the 4th Industrial Revolution, businesses are doing all they can to start making changes so that they can continue operations. Lauren du Plooy, director at Rae & Associates – a bookkeeping firm that specialises in the cloud accounting field – and Intuit QuickBooks trainer, manages a small, dynamic team that has been operating remotely for the last four years, relying on tech and cloud applications to run the business. However, du Plooy notes that many local small businesses still use software and hardware that is restricted to the physical office. “In 2020, we are lucky that in the face of changing conditions, businesses can access information remotely, which can facilitate a remote workforce and easy collaboration from multiple locations,” she said. “When it comes to implementing software during this time, it’s key to identify the tech stack that best suits the business and then trim it down to the absolute essentials. This should be done by settling on a hero software,” said du Plooy. Along with cloud computing, du Plooy lists tools that are essential to facilitate remote working like instant messaging apps, video conferencing tools, and reliable internet access from portable modems and data. “For many, the equipment needed includes a laptop or a computer monitor, keyboard, and mouse.”

IOL editor Riana Howa said although members of her team had been working from home since last week, she was confident that working remotely is quite a viable option during these times. She said, however, the challenge was keeping the team engaged, which is not quite the same as when in the workplace.

“Digital news was set up for this situation as long as you have the internet, which is not always a given. The tech is there and easy to use. People’s personalities really come into play when they are at home. The stories from all around the world are heartbreaking and unending. Communication from the government has also been good,” she said.

Du Plooy has a few tips for a seamless transition to a remote workforce:

Create a handbook: This is a go-to tool for all the pressing questions that your staff may have. It should also clearly feature the expectations and common questions around new apps and technology as well as how to access the systems and other instructions to streamline this new process.

This is a go-to tool for all the pressing questions that your staff may have. It should also clearly feature the expectations and common questions around new apps and technology as well as how to access the systems and other instructions to streamline this new process. Select a responsible leader: It is crucial to have a central contact who will drive this change. They will also be the motivation behind leading your team down this new road and will be in charge of keeping the handbook up to date with challenges and new solutions.

It is crucial to have a central contact who will drive this change. They will also be the motivation behind leading your team down this new road and will be in charge of keeping the handbook up to date with challenges and new solutions. Set up a communication plan: “In our business, we have briefing meetings every morning at 9am to discuss our plans for the day. I also set aside free time from 3pm to 5pm where I am available for any employee that needs to touch base.”

“In our business, we have briefing meetings every morning at 9am to discuss our plans for the day. I also set aside free time from 3pm to 5pm where I am available for any employee that needs to touch base.” Provide training: When implementing any new technology it is vital to ensure that your staff is comfortable and trained extensively. It is important that they can use the tools they are given to be efficient.

When implementing any new technology it is vital to ensure that your staff is comfortable and trained extensively. It is important that they can use the tools they are given to be efficient. Outline clear expectations and learn to trust your staff: This change in culture can be challenging, but as staff follow their leadership, make sure you have the buy-in from the leaders in your company.

“For companies that aren’t able to work remotely, now is the time for business owners to plan and strategise for the future,” said du Plooy, who lists some questions that business owners can ask themselves to kickstart this process:

What opportunities do you have that you can take advantage of during this interruption?

What have you learned about your business during this time that you didn’t know before?

If you could have done something before the interruption what would it have been?

In the future, what opportunities are there for you to better serve your customers?

WATCH:









Brand South Africa’s acting chief executive Thulisile Manzini called on South Africans to play their part in curbing Covid-19. “We firmly believe that every citizen can play their part by taking preventive measures such as social distancing,” Manzini said.

Manzini’s comments embody Brand South Africa’s nation-wide programme, “Play Your Part”, which was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT