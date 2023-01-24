Watch: KZN dairy farm loses thousands of litres of milk due to load shedding

The detrimental effects of load shedding on businesses and the South African economy continue to wreak havoc in the country. The latest damage caused by the rolling blackouts imposed by the ailing state power utility, Eskom, was at a dairy farm in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Mooi River dairy farmer, Alan Stratford, took to social media to post a video that shows thousands of litres of milk being disposed of after it had been spoilt due to Eskom’s power cuts. In the video the farmer posted on Twitter, it was stated that 11 000 litres of milk had gone to waste after it had spoilt because of load shedding. Watch the video below:

Thank you Eskom for your Poor service....what a loss pic.twitter.com/1tHIID8Tda — Alan Stratford (@AlanStratford1) January 22, 2023 The funeral industry is also being affected by the on going load shedding in the country. The Mercury reported that the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA, the largest funeral parlour association in the country, says funeral parlours are being hit hard by load shedding as they are spending large amounts of money on generators and fuel to ensure that bodies in mortuaries are properly preserved before burials. Dududu Magano, the association’s spokesperson, said funeral parlours were dealing with many challenges.

“The major issue is load shedding. There is no power for a number of hours and sometimes the power does not come on at the scheduled time. This makes you incur additional costs. “We have had to invest a lot of money in back-up generators. By law, funeral parlours need to have back-up generators for storing bodies at mortuaries. “However, we have had to invest in additional generators and at times we are forced to use these back-up generators for 12 hours.”

